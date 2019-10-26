Non-profit hosts fundraiser for local cancer survivors

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cancer Connection and community members came together for their annual fundraiser in Whatley Friday night.

The Cancer Connection provides services to cancer fighters and their families completely free of charge.

The event’s benefits were vital to its funding, as they don’t accept any financial aid from national organizations. Their free care is entirely locally funded.

Years ago, two business owners got behind their mission and decided to start a small fundraiser.

“I asked them if we could do a fundraiser. They were kid, but I think hey thought was a little crazy,” Patrick Viteri of Patrick and Co. Hair Salon told 22News.

Owner of Lone Wolf in Amherst, Rob Watson added, “The fact that it is a local organization and all their services were free, it was a no brainer for us to do this for them and with them.”

Friday night’s event was catered by Lone Wolf Restaurant, and all of the silent auction items were donated by local businesses.