ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange residents gathered together at Forest Farm Sunday afternoon to celebrate 25 years of the North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival.

The family-friendly festival is known for its exceptional art, fabulous food, and endless entertainment. There was about 60 vendors at the festival featuring all different foods from the North Quabbin area.

22News spoke with an organizer about how this event unites people in the community.

Mary Ellen Kennedy, an organizer for the festival said, “Celebrate all the beautiful farms and creativity of the North Quabbin region.”

This event was started by two residents Ricky Burok and Jim Fountain, who started this festival to create an outlet for farmers and construction workers. It’s held on this historic farm for its beautiful fall foliage.