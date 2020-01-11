Breaking News
Magnitude 5.9 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico Saturday

Second confirmed case of rabid raccoon in Colrain

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hatfield rescued raccoons 1_208783

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon found on in a resident’s driveway in Colrain has tested positive for rabies.

Rabid raccoon found in Colrain

According to Franklin County Regional Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon, on January 7, animal control was called to the 100 block of Wilson Hill Road due to a disoriented raccoon in the driveway.

Dragon said the resident advised the officers the raccoon was non-reactive to his cat and the homeowner. Because of this behavior, the raccoon was collected and submitted to the Massachusetts State Laboratory.

On January 10, Franklin County Regional Animal Control was notified the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon on Wilson Hill Road in Colrain. Franklin County Regional Animal Control urges the public to ensure your pets rabies vaccines are up to date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Watch Live 3PM: NFL