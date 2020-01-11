Second confirmed case of rabid raccoon in Colrain

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon found on in a resident’s driveway in Colrain has tested positive for rabies.

Rabid raccoon found in Colrain

According to Franklin County Regional Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon, on January 7, animal control was called to the 100 block of Wilson Hill Road due to a disoriented raccoon in the driveway.

Dragon said the resident advised the officers the raccoon was non-reactive to his cat and the homeowner. Because of this behavior, the raccoon was collected and submitted to the Massachusetts State Laboratory.

On January 10, Franklin County Regional Animal Control was notified the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon on Wilson Hill Road in Colrain. Franklin County Regional Animal Control urges the public to ensure your pets rabies vaccines are up to date.