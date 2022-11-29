GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Northampton man has been sentenced to 5 years in state prison and lost his license for 15 years after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman in 2021.

Peter E. Toomey, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, misleading a police officer and negligent motor vehicle homicide before Franklin Superior Court Judge Karen Goodwin.

Court records show that Toomey struck and killed 45 year old Rhonda Thompson when she was walking with a friend around 6:30 a.m. in the breakdown lane of Route 2 in Shelburne on June 8, 2021. Toomey never slowed down after he struck Thompson, at which point the friend walking with her flagged down passersby for help. Thompson died at the scene.

In court today, members of Thompson’s family, including her husband, sister and the friend walking with her when she was killed, spoke of the devastating loss they have experienced by her death. Her sister and other family members were disappointed in the punishment, which they believe is too lenient.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office noted that the recommendation is above the state sentencing guidelines and was a sentence the DA’s office decided was warranted in this case. The judge also felt the sentence was appropriate.