TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s going to be a Northeast Unity Car Show in downtown Turners Falls on Sunday, September 24.

A total of 200 vintage and custom VAG (Volkswagen/Audi) cars will be parked around First Street, Town Hall, and Unity Park from 10am-4pm. In addition, there will be prizes for Best in Show, Best Air Cooled, Best Euro, and Best Lady’s Car. Starting at 11am, Holyoke Hummus Company, El Sotano Tacos, and Victoria Coffee Co will be there serving food.

Alternatively, if you prefer two wheels, Nova Motorcycles, 147 Second Street, will have a display of vintage and custom motorcycles. You will be able to enjoy shaved ice served by Nice Snack Parlor as well as other tasty treats.

It’s free and open to the public, rain or shine.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.