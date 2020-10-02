Northfield encouraging safe door to door trick or treating this year

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be door to door trick or treating in Northfield this Halloween but residents are encouraged to follow specific guidelines to keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Northfield Police Department, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses.

Anyone who may have COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in any Halloween festivities or give out Halloween candy.

The Town of Northfield Selectboard issued the following trick-or-treating guidance:

Only approach homes/businesses that have lights on or have a person visibly dispensing candy

Candy dispensed by resident only (wearing gloves)

Trick-or-treaters should not reach into the bowl

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

A costume mask should not be used as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Adhere to social distancing guidelines by family/group

The police also note there will be no Rag Shag Parade this year.

