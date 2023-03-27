NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northfield man is facing several charges in connection with an incident that led to a shelter-in-place at the Northfield Elementary School last Friday.

Police arrested 46-year-old Theodore R. Sweeney Jr. of Northfield over the weekend, he was held on a $300,000 cash bail until his arraignment Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Threatening to commit a school shooting

Threatening to commit a crime (2 Counts)

Disturbing the peace

Following his arraignment in Greenfield District Court, he has been ordered to be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Northfield Police investigated the alleged school threat after school staff notified them of the incident Friday afternoon. The investigation led police to believe Sweeney as the suspect of the alleged threat.