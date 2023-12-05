GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northfield man has been sentenced to two years in state prison and three years of probation, following his conviction for three counts of rape and one count of strangulation.

Ethan Hatch, 20, of Northfield, received a state prison sentence of two years, accompanied by three years of probation, following his conviction on November 16, 2023, for three counts of rape and one count of strangulation. The sentence was handed down by a Superior Court judge in Greenfield.

Hatch’s conviction, secured by a Franklin Superior Court jury after a three-day trial and four hours of deliberations, relates to crimes committed in September 2022. According to prosecutors Hatch met the victim at a party on September 17 and took her back to his home where he assaulted her early on September 18.

Throughout the trial, the survivor exhibited immense courage by testifying, a sentiment echoed by Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, the prosecutor in the case. Covington stated, “The survivor showed tremendous courage coming forward and testifying in Court. The Commonwealth and the victim are pleased the defendant was held accountable for his actions and is heading to state prison.”

The victim’s testimony, along with statements from 10 other witnesses presented by the Commonwealth, played a pivotal role in the conviction.