Northfield parish priest cleared to return to duty

Franklin County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield says that Father Thomas Lisowski has had his full priestly duties restored.

In November 2019, Father Lisowski was pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church on Main Street in Northfield. He was placed on leave, by then Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, after an allegation of misconduct.

The diocese turned the case over to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. The investigation was reviewed by the diocesan investigation services. After their investigation, they sent a report to the Diocesan Review Board.

The Diocesan Review Board recommended to now Archbishop Rozanski that Father Lisowski’s
faculties be restored, including the pastorate of St. Patrick’s Parish. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Diocese, this action takes effect immediately

