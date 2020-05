NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a report of larceny at a property owned by the Northfield Community Bible Church Thursday.

The Northfield Police Department said they received a report that a wooden cross and a sign board were taken from the property at 24 Main Street.

Police say the items were last seen around May 1.

Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact the Northfield Police Department at (413) 625-8200.