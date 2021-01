NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northfield Police Department is seeing an increase in reports of vehicles being entered late at night.

Officers are asking residents to make sure you do not leave any valuable possessions in your vehicle and to always lock your doors.

Northfield Police said Pine Street and Birnam Road were areas of previous reports at night.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact the Northfield Police at 413-625-8200.