Northfield priest on leave following accusations of inappropriate behavior

NORTHFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A pastor of a church in Franklin County was placed on administrative leave Friday morning, following accusations of inappropriate behavior involving a vulnerable adult.
In a statement sent to 22News, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced that Father Thomas Lisowski, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church on Main Street in Northfield, was placed on leave by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski while an investigation is conducted.
Diocesan spokesperson Mark Dupont says the diocese will investigate the accusations themselves, but only after the public authorities do so.
Lisowski maintains his innocence.
The following is a full statement from the Diocese of Springfield:
“Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has placed Fr. Thomas Lisowski, pastor of St. Patrick Parish Northfield, on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving a vulnerable adult. It should be noted that this is done out of an abundance of caution and should not be seen as a finding against Fr. Lisowski who enjoys the presumption of innocence. Fr. Lisowski disputes the allegation and has asserted his innocence. This matter has been reported to the appropriate public authorities and agencies. The diocese will also investigate this matter, but only after civil authorities have completed their investigation and indicated we may proceed. The Diocese of Springfield is committed to responding to any allegation involving its clergy, religious, lay employees and volunteers. Anyone with a complaint or concern is urged to contact Office of Safe Environment & Victim Assistance, at (413) 452-0624, confidential toll-free number at 800-842-9055 or by email reportabuse@diospringfield.org.”