Northfield priest on leave following accusations of inappropriate behavior

NORTHFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A pastor of a church in Franklin County was placed on administrative leave Friday morning, following accusations of inappropriate behavior involving a vulnerable adult.

In a statement sent to 22News, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced that Father Thomas Lisowski, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church on Main Street in Northfield, was placed on leave by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski while an investigation is conducted.

Diocesan spokesperson Mark Dupont says the diocese will investigate the accusations themselves, but only after the public authorities do so.

Lisowski maintains his innocence.

The following is a full statement from the Diocese of Springfield: