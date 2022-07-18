WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A 3.8 mile stretch of Northfield Road in Warwick will be closed all week to thru-traffic for a reconstruction project.

Beginning Monday, the road will be closed from west of Flower Hill Road in Warwick and east of School Street in Northfield to traffic day and night. The road will reopen on the weekends and then close again next week. The closings will repeat weekly until the reconstruction project is finished.

Detour signs have been placed on Route 78 and Route 10 to drive around the area. Drivers on Route 78 in Warwick should drive north into Winchester, New Hampshire then take a left onto Route 10 to get into Northfield.