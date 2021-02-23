Northwestern DA’s Office to host interactive Zoom events to learn how to avoid scams

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced two Zoom events aiming to educate residents and consumers about scams.

The interactive events will be hosted by consumer specialists from the NWDA and the Massachusetts Attorney’s General Office, on March 1 at 10 a.m.

One of the events will allow residents to play a game helping them test their knowledge of scams, money matters, elder law & senior safety.

The second event will be on March 3 at 10:00 a.m., where residents can learn the tricks criminals use to steal their money and their personal information.

The zoom event will include the number one scam reported to the Federal Trade Commission in 2020, known as the Imposter Scam, where scammers pretend to be anyone from a Social Security Administration official to a local sheriff’s representative, or even a family member.

In 2020, scammers stole $1.2 billion from a half-million consumers with a median loss of $850.

“Scammers prey on the young and old. Scammers are professional and smooth. Don’t give any personal information over the phone. It’s usually a scam to help you part with your hard-earned savings,”​ said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The scammers reached their victims most often by telephone or text message.

Anyone interested should RSVP to Anita Wilson at NWDA.CPU@state.ma.us or call 413-437-5817.