Officer Donut the Saint Bernard celebrates Easter and birthday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News had to share the cuteness overload from Officer Donut of the Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook posts.

According to Officer Donut the Saint Bernard’s Facebook page, Donut celebrated his 3rd birthday Thursday, April 1. In the video you can see Donut patiently sitting in front of a cake with three lit candles while listening to the Happy Birthday song. There were 45 comments wishing him a happy birthday!

Officer Donut is also posing on Facebook with Easter bunny ears Friday that says “Working on his disguise for the weekend.”

