LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) — The Leverett Police Department is reminding the public about a potentially dangerous intersection.

At the intersection of Depot Road, Long Hill Road and Amherst Road, there is now a four-way stop. This is a new change that was approved by the Select board this past winter, following complaints from the public.

The Highway Department just recently installed the signs. Police are asking that people use care in the area.