Old Deerfield Craft Fair showcases local talent, artistry

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a perfect day Saturday to be outside and soak up the warm weather while it still lasts. Which led many people to the Old Deerfield Craft Fair.

This was the 45th annual fair. Dozens attended the fair Saturday to see more than 100 hundred artisans and crafters from all over. Their work, drawing people back year after year to purchase their unique crafts.

“I think what I enjoy most about it is being able to buy from people who make the products,” said Carol Caulton of Springfield. “You know it’s special and one of a kind…. enjoying the people, the food.”

The Old Deerfield Arts and Crafts Fair is a two day event. So it will continue through Sunday.