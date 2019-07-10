GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction began this week on Olive Street in Greenfield.

According to Greenfield Mayor William Martin, the work, which began in the summer of 2017, is a collaborative effort between the FRTA and the city. The work is expected to take two to three months to complete.

Martin said the current work is “the final touches to the Olive Street area, now that the parking garage is complete.”

Some of the work being done includes removing existing sidewalks, installing new sidewalks, installing new curbing, and installing new ramps that comply with ADA standards.

DPW Director Marlo Warner said, “These are critical improvements to safety on this very busy throughway.”

Residents will be able to access to businesses on Olive Street while the work is taking place, but slight interruptions may take place in the work zones.

“I do think it’s necessary,” said Victoria Dalton of New Hampshire. “Not just for access to the courthouse and access to other things, but especially for where we are for community action, we have a lot of elderly clients, we have a lot of people with disabilities and I think it’s important for them to know that they can get around.”