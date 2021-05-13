OMG! Bear comes too close to Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Greenfield caught a black bear on camera that came a little too close to their home Wednesday afternoon.

The Jepson Family sent a video to 22News of a bear in their backyard and approaching the home, that Laura Jepson says is “too close for comfort”. Laura told 22News they live on Thayer Road Ext. in Greenfield and want to remind people to take down bird feeders.

Oh My God! The Jepson Family

She says they startled the bear as it approached the home. You can hear a few people saying oh my God eight times as the bear walks up to the home and quickly turns around and darts away.