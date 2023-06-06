GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An on-call addiction service is available at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield to help reduce opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region, funding was provided to Baystate Franklin Medical Center (BFMC) through the HEALing Communities Study, a federal effort to reduce opioid-related fatalities by 40% in the states of Kentucky, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New York.

Since April 17th, medical providers experienced in addiction medicine have been providing on-call consultation services in the Emergency Department and inpatient care.

“We are delighted to build upon the success of our Substance Use Disorder Bridge Clinic,” said Ron Bryant, President, of Baystate Regional Hospitals. “This effort will expand our ability to treat patients in real-time with effective and evidence-based interventions.”

Franklin County Sheriff Christopher J. Donelan and Opioid Task Force Co-Chair, said, “As the fiscal agent for the disbursement of over $800,000 in HEALing Communities funds in our rural area, it has been exciting to see how this strategy has taken shape. We want to leverage every opportunity to support the effective treatment of addiction.”

Register John F. Merrigan and Opioid Task Force Co-Chair said, “Baystate Franklin Medical Center has been a key partner in our efforts to save lives since we formed in 2013. We must keep exploring new ways to help people and their families impacted by addiction.”

“State data shows that more people are being transported to Baystate Franklin when overdoses occur than being reported through our 911 channels,” said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan and Opioid Task Force Co-Chair. “This is one avenue to meet people where they are at to offer hope and help at a vulnerable time in their lives.”