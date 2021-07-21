One arrested, search underway for second suspect in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for a suspect is underway in Ashfield after a vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police before crashing Wednesday afternoon.

According to State Police, one man was arrested on Route 9 in Goshen around 6 p.m., after the vehicle crashed and another suspect is believed to be at large, near the crash site. State Police Airwing and K9 Units were called to assist, but Airwing members had to clear due to the weather conditions.

The Special Emergency Response Team has been called to help with the search.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.