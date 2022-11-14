NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cause of the fire at a repair shop in Northfield is being investigated after one person died Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m. crews from Northfield Fire Department were sent to the area of 90 East Street for a fire at a repair garage located in a single-story building. An adult inside the building has died, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The fire destroyed the building where the fire started, damaged a garage nearby, and property across the street.

Crews assisted from Bernardston, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Warwick in Massachusetts, along with Hinsdale and Winchester, New Hampshire, and Vernon, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont, provided station coverage during the fire.