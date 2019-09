SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Montague Road Wednesday morning.

Sunderland Police Department’s Chief Erik Demetropoulos told 22News officers were called to the area of Route 47 around 8:25 a.m. for a report of a two-car crash.

One driver was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Chief Demetropoulos said the first car unexpectedly stopped due to an animal on the road which caused the second car to rear-end them.