BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to Northfield Road for a two-car accident Saturday evening.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at 6:17 p.m. there was a two-car accident on Northfield Road (Route 10) in the area of Dead River Company, with both of the vehicles heading westbound.

As a result of the accident, one occupant was sent to the hospital by Northfield EMS for their injuries. The Bernardston Police Department and the Massachusetts and Northfield Police Departments assisted at the incident.