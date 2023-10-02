DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Fire District was sent to a portion of Greenfield Road on Sunday for a motor vehicle rollover involving a pole.

According to the Deerfield Fire District, Greenfield Road in the area of the 400 block was closed for a significant amount of time on Sunday due to pole repairs.

Deerfield Fire District

The driver of the car had minor injuries, but they did not want to be treated. There is no word on what caused the accident.

