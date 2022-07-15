GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested following shooting in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Greenfield Police, officers were called to Energy Park at 50 Miles Street for a report of a shooting around 4:00 p.m. An early investigation determined four people were walking together when one person pulled out a firearm and shot in the direction of a group of people on a stage. One person was minorly injured in the incident.

Police were able to arrested the alleged shooting suspect and have identified the other three people that may have been involved. It is unknown at the time if those three people have been arrested.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Greenfield Police by emailing Christopher.greene@greenfield-ma.gov.