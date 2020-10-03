One person arrested, two summonsed for illegal drug charges, illegal firearm in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) — One person was arrested and two others were summonsed for illegal drug charges when officers found alleged bags of fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the Orange Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle violation. The driver of the vehicle also had a suspended license.

Officers reportedly could see drug paraphernalia and determined the possibility of drugs inside the vehicle.

K-9 officers were assisted by the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force and found approximately 200 bags suspected to be fentanyl, as well as an illegally possessed firearm.

Orange Police Department said that as a result of the ongoing investigation, the names of the involved will not be released.

