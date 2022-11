WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warwick Fire Department was called to Northfield Road for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, there was a motor vehicle accident on Northfield Road with minor injuries. One person was sent by the Orange Fire Department to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the new cell tower in town, 911 was called and the dispatchers were able to figure out where the call was coming from.