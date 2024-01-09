NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shivering opossum that was stuck out in the snow was rescued in Northfield on Monday.

According to Friends of Northfield Police Department, the opossum was found outside with nowhere to go. An officer with the Regional Animal Control found the opossum, as well as a warm home for it.

Opossums are found throughout Massachusetts, except on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to Mass.gov. They are known for “playing possum” when threatened, falling over, and pretending to be dead for several hours.

Virginia opossums are the only marsupial that is found in the United States. Marsupials are mammals that use a pouch to carry their young.

Adult opossums weigh 4–11 pounds and measure 2–3 feet in length, including a long hairless tail. Opossums are an overall grizzled white color with a pink nose, large black hairless ears with pink tips, and short dark legs and have 50 teeth, more than any other land mammal on this continent, which they might bear when threatened.

Opossums can be found in open woods and farmlands next to water, as well as in suburban and urban areas. Massachusetts is near the northern end of the opossum’s geographic range and as a result, they can have difficulty dealing with cold temperatures that are experienced here. Because of this, opossums often use homes, sheds, garages, and other buildings as refuges from the cold.