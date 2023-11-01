GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the leaves are mostly off the trees due to the fall season winding down, there are several options for Greenfield residents to get rid of their leaves.

As a reminder, it is a city bylaw violation to rake or blow leaves onto the tree belt or into the street. Several 22News viewers reported that they had to march through leaves that were on the street during trick-or-treating on Tuesday.

Leaves on the street can block storm drains and cause drainage problems during storm events. Also, leaves that are on the street will be pushed back onto lawns by snowplows during the winter, creating worse conditions for sidewalks and driveways.

The City of Greenfield announced three methods of leaf disposal within the city:

Leaves can be brought to the Greenfield Transfer Station compost pile without charge. Leaves must be either loose or in compostable paper bags. If brought in plastic bags, the leaves must be emptied and bags taken back after drop-off. Transfer Station hours are Tuesday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Hours on Saturdays from January 15 to March 15 will be 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.). Residents and business owners can schedule curbside pickup with the DPW for a $10 prepaid fee for up to 20 compostable paper bags. All curbside leaves and grass clippings must be in compostable, 30-gallon paper bags. Curbside collection is on Fridays by appointment from November 3 through December 1. Please call the DPW Office at (413) 772-1528 to schedule an appointment. Another option is to start a leaf composting pile in a property’s backyard. When composted, leaf piles create soil-enriching compost that can provide positive benefits to gardening. Compost bins are available at the Transfer Station for $25. For those interested in learning more about starting your own leaf composting pile, you can contact the DPW Office (413 772-1528) to have a home composting guide mailed to you or visit the DPW’s webpage on composting.