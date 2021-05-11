Orange Board of Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Board of Health is holding a small vaccine clinic on May 12 in the Armory’s parking lot.

The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and residents who are interested can register here.

The Town of Orange reported that COVID-19 cases are down as they continue to encourage the community to follow health and safety protocols and get vaccinated in order to keep the spread down.

The Orange Board of Health will also host an evening vaccine clinic on May 13 in Athol offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those interested in receiving the vaccine can register online or call the Board of Health at 978-544-1107.