Orange Board of Health warns about rising COVID cases

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in Orange are urging residents to be vigilant against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

The Orange Board of Health on Wednesday reported 21 additional cases this week, bringing the total number of infections to 433 since March 2020. The current rate of infection is 2.85 cases per day and the town’s positivity rate this past week is over 5 percent.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Most of the recent cases being reported are among individuals between 20-39-year-old and several are in the 40-65+-year-old age group.

“We continue to recommend wearing a face mask or covering in indoor settings, and we also advise taking a vaccine,” health officials said.

Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, health officials are advising those planning large events to host outside or virtually if possible.