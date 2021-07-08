Orange community makes World War II Veteran’s home more accessible

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) — People across the Orange area are coming together to make the home of a World War Two Veteran more accessible.

It all started when Gene Litchfield walked into the Orange Police Station and told them he didn’t think he could live in his home much longer.

“He came into the station and said ‘I think I need the phone number for housing,'” Brenda Anderson said. “He said, ‘Yeah I don’t think I can live in my house anymore.’ And he got kind of choked up.”

Brenda works for the police department, and when Gene showed up, she and her husband Paul knew they had to help. The response was overwhelming: ramps, a new washer and dryer, a brand new wheelchair and so much more. All through donations. 22News asked Gene what his home of about 65 years meant to him.

“[It] means a lot to me,” Gene said. “Boys were raised here. My wife died here. But that was 23 years ago. Time does go by.”

So when the community, both friends and strangers pitched in, Gene and family members were overwhelmed.

“He called me up at 10:30 he was so excited,” said Keith Litchfield, Gene’s son. “He was talking about it for about a half an hour. About all the things that were going to happen and we were like ‘wow this sounds really good.'”

Gene, a man people describe as someone who never asks for help, is thankful for everyone who supported him.

“People have been wonderful,” said Gene. “They’ve really been wonderful. You just can’t say enough thank you’s for them.”

But Paul certainly tried.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. That you’ve gone above and beyond anything I’ve expected,” Paul said.