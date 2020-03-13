Orange declares state of emergency to protect residents from COVID-19, social isolation recommended

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County town of Orange has declared a state of emergency on Thursday to protect residents from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Orange Board of Health met at 5 p.m. and decided to take this action “through an abundance of caution, to help protect our citizens from the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic.”

Social isolation is known to be an important first step toward lowering the chance of exposure to a communicable disease, and the steps will outline are intended for that purpose. Orange Board of Health

There is no known COVID-19 case in Orange or Franklin County, according to town health officials. Full statement on the decision below: