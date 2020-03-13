Breaking News
Encore Boston Harbor casino visitor tests positive for coronavirus
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Rowe Elementary School Stone Academy-East Hartford

Orange declares state of emergency to protect residents from COVID-19, social isolation recommended

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
orange castle rock_654806

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County town of Orange has declared a state of emergency on Thursday to protect residents from the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Orange Board of Health met at 5 p.m. and decided to take this action “through an abundance of caution, to help protect our citizens from the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic.” 

Social isolation is known to be an important first step toward lowering the chance of exposure to a communicable disease, and the steps will outline are intended for that purpose. 

Orange Board of Health

There is no known COVID-19 case in Orange or Franklin County, according to town health officials. Full statement on the decision below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories