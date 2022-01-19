Orange Fire Rescue conducts tests on town sewer system

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Rescue EMS announced in a social media post that they will be testing their sewer system starting Wednesday.

The department said that they will pump non-toxic smoke through the system over the next few days. This smoke should not enter into homes, and if it does you are asked to contact the on-site crew or call 1-800-286-0281.

Courtesy: Orange Fire Rescue EMS

The Orange Fire Rescue Department also wants to reiterate that the smoke is non-toxic and is not an emergency. Testing will be conducted between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will not interrupt sanitary sewer service.