Orange firefighter rescues cat from tree

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Orange firefighter has earned a reputation in the fire department for his skills in rescuing cats from trees. Those skills came in handy on Saturday morning after the fire department received a call that a cat was stuck in a tree.
Firefighter Joe Larson happen to be working an extra shift Saturday and back in 2018, Larson made a similar cat rescue in the same area. He agreed to take the request and climb the tree with a ladder. Larson was able to successfully rescue the cat and it is safely back with its family.
The Orange Fire Department added that this outstanding achievement will be added to Larson’s “purrrsonnel file.”