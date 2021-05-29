Orange firefighter rescues cat from tree

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Orange firefighter has earned a reputation in the fire department for his skills in rescuing cats from trees. Those skills came in handy on Saturday morning after the fire department received a call that a cat was stuck in a tree.

Firefighter Joe Larson happen to be working an extra shift Saturday and back in 2018, Larson made a similar cat rescue in the same area. He agreed to take the request and climb the tree with a ladder. Larson was able to successfully rescue the cat and it is safely back with its family.

Credit: Orange Fire Department

Credit: Orange Fire Department

Credit: Orange Fire Department

Credit: Orange Fire Department

The Orange Fire Department added that this outstanding achievement will be added to Larson’s “purrrsonnel file.”