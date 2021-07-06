Orange man dead after car crash in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Orange died Monday night after losing control of his vehicle on South Main Street in Athol.

According to Spokesperson Loisel Laurie from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the 59-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on a curve near 49 South Main Street in Athol and crashed into another vehicle in the opposite lane around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The man died in the accident. Athol firefighters had to use cutting equipment to get inside the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. There were no passengers were in either vehicles.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause of the man’s death. The accident will continue to be investigated by the State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.