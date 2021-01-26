Orange man to be arraigned for allegedly stabbing, injuring 71-year-old woman

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Orange has been charged with armed assault to murder and several counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection with an incident in the area Monday afternoon.

According to Northwestern District Attorney spokeswoman Mary Carey, the 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman in her home. She was taken to a hospital in Worcester and is expected to survive.

Carey said the reasoning for the attack is being investigated.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, is in custody and expected to be arraigned in Orange District Court Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is expected to be charged with the following:

A&B with a dangerous weapon +60

Armed assault to murder +60

A&B dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

A&B +60

A&B with a dangerous weapon

The case is being investigated by Orange Police and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.