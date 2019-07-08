Orange man won $4 million on lottery ticket

Breaking News
Franklin County
Christopher Shover of Orange (Courtesy: Massachusetts Lottery)

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Orange man is the first $4 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Christopher Shover is the first $4 million prize winner in the Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant ticket game on June 24th.

Shover took a one-time payment of $2,600,000 that comes with less tax withholdings than reoccurring payments. 

Shover bought his ticket at Stop n Save on 272 South Main Street in Orange.

The store will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Clark Kent Nominee Trust of Hanover has claimed the first $1 million “100X Payout” prize

Another individual who bought their ticket at Town Convenience in Stoneham won the first $1 million prize July 2nd. The trust representative chose the annuity option to receive 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Three $4 million prizes and 11 additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 “100X Payout” instant game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

