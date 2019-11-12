Orange Police are searching for missing autistic man

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing 21-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Orange Police say a 21-year-old man named Gabe left his house on foot early Tuesday morning.

Gabe is described as 5’5” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He may be wearing dark pants and a purple and gray top, carrying a backpack, pillow and sleeping bag.

He lives in the North Main Street area near Dexter Street.

Orange Police are asking people who live in the downtown area to check their garages and outside their homes. Orange police dogs are tracking him as well.

Gabe is non-verbal. If you see him, call Orange Police at 978-544-2128.

