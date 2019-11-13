Orange police continuing search for missing autistic man

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Police are continuing their search for a missing 21-year-old autistic man in Orange.

According to the Orange Police Department, Gabe is non-verbal and still hasn’t been found after officers followed up leads overnight.

The search began early Tuesday afternoon after Gabe left his house on foot early that morning. He lives in the North Main area near Dexter Street in Orange. The search ended around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night and will resume Wednesday morning.

He is described to be 5’5″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair. Police believe Gabe may be carrying a backpack, pillow and sleeping bag. He might be wearing dark pants and a two-tone purple/gray top.

The State Police helicopter will be in town Wednesday and searchers will continue to look in the woods.

“We realize it is frustrating for you but rest assured that the personnel in charge of the search have years of training & expertise. We even brought Officer Rushford out of retirement as he teaches classes on search & rescue.” -Orange Police Department

If you have seen him or hear from him please contact dispatch at 978-544-2128.

