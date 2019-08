ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier this week.

According to the Orange Police Department, Sadie Lucier has been missing since Sunday and was last seen when she left a residence on South Main Street.

Police say she is wearing jeans, black sneakers, and a sweatshirt.

If you’ve seen this girl or have any information contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2128.