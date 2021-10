ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a man from Orange.

According to a news release from the Orange Police Department, 30-year-old Lucas Richards was last seen on Sunday, October 3 around 6 p.m. and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Richards is described as approximately 6′ tall and thin.

Orange Police are asking the public to call them at (978) 544-2128 if anyone has seen or heard from Lucas Richards.