ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Orange are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the Orange Police Department, Gavin Spagnola was last seen in Orange on July 13th and could be in the Gardner area.

Police said Spagnola is 5’9″ tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Spagnola’s whereabouts is asked to call Orange Police at 978-544-2128.