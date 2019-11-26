Orange police looking to find missing man

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in Orange.

According to the Orange Police Department, 40-year-old Chris Spano was last seen at his home in Orange on Saturday afternoon.

Police say he left his house to go shopping and hasn’t been heard from since. He does not answer his cell phone.

He was wearing a black sweatsuit and slippers and is described to be 6’3″ and 250 pounds with blonde hair.

If you have had contact with Chris or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Orange Police at 978-544-2129.