Orange Police: Owner of drugs found in parking lot “can come to the station and pick it up”

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Missing a bag of drugs? The Orange Police Department found it and would like to speak to you about it.

According to the Orange Police Department, officers found the bag in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East River Street. They believe the bag contains drugs with a street value of over $700.

The department says the owner of the bag is more than welcome to head to the station to come pick it up.

If you have any information on the bag or who may have left it, you are asked to contact the Orange Police Department.