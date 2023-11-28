ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Police Department is searching for the owner of a Cadillac Escalade that was on fire on East Road on Monday.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the Shelburne Control Regional Dispatch received multiple calls for an unknown fire in the 300 block of East Road. Some of the callers reported that it could be a barn or a motor vehicle fire, but it was unclear at the time.

When officers arrived, they reported that an SUV was completely on fire and in the wrong travel lane. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was found unoccupied. It is unclear who the vehicle belongs to, and there are no plates or VIN numbers that could be located.

If this is your Cadillac Escalade, or you know the owner of the vehicle, contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2129.