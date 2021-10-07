Orange police warn residents of door to door salesperson without proper permit

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Police Department is warning residents of a vacuum cleaner salesperson that is going door to door in town without a permit.

Police say they have received calls from the community for a “very rude” vacuum clean salesperson. The person does not have a permit to solicit, according to the department.

Orange police are looking to talk to the person about the town bylaws. If you are approached by the salesperson, you are asked to contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2128.

