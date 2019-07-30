Orange Proposition 2 1/2 override rejected by more than 2 to 1 margin

Franklin County

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Orange Monday strongly rejected a tax increase that would have fully funded the town’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

By a more than two-to-one margin, voters rejected the proposed override, with a vote of 295 in favor and 676 opposed. About 20% of the town’s voters participated in Monday’s special election, according to Town Clerk Nancy Blackmer.

The override would have assessed an additional $513,972 in real estate and personal property taxes townwide.

The 2020 fiscal year began on July 1.

