ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Orange has received some assistance for the cereal factory fire cleanup.

Earlier this year in June, a six alarm fire erupted in an old cereal factory building in downtown Orange. The fire spread to five surrounding buildings including an old mill. A total of $3.4 million in damages was assessed for the cleanup, which included hazardous materials.

“We are so grateful for the tireless, hard work, and efforts of Congressman McGovern, Senator Comerford, and Representative Whipps on the Town of Orange’s behalf. We cannot adequately express our appreciation in words,” said Gabriele Voelker, Town Administrator, Town of Orange. “This helps us clean up a very unfortunate catastrophic fire event that we would never have been able to afford to remediate and will open up opportunities for the Town to clean up the site and revitalize our downtown.”

“June’s fire was a terrible tragedy—but today’s announcement is a testament to the bipartisan spirit of cooperation and collaboration that are cornerstones of this community,” said Congressman Jim McGovern.

The funding was included in the Commonwealth’s 2022 fiscal year close out budget as well as the economic development omnibus legislation.